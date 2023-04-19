13,433 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 35,384.0% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Sirius XM Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

