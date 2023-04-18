Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UP has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $3.00 to $1.80 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $3.70 to $3.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of UP opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.77. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $408.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.62 million. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 93.18% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 121.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 25.0% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 57,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 19.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

