Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Citigroup

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

