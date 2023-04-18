Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visteon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.83.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Up 0.6 %

VC stock opened at $150.59 on Monday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.53.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. CWM LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 65.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

About Visteon

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.