Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.30.

V stock opened at $233.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.73 and its 200-day moving average is $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $439.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.99.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

