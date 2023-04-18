Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRDN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 4,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 4,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 6,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,021.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,814 shares of company stock worth $2,955,278. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,731 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $20,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,985,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,049,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after buying an additional 723,484 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

