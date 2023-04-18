Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.43.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $39.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $58.41.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,319,000 after buying an additional 492,354 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 24.2% in the third quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

