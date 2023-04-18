The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Citigroup

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $125.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.02. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $117.51 and a one year high of $183.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

