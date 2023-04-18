Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.61.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.9 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $108.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

