Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.61.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $108.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

