Tarbox Family Office Inc. Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 299,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.9 %

MSFT stock opened at $288.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.51 and its 200 day moving average is $250.01. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $294.18.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.