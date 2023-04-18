SNS Financial Group LLC Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,317 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $288.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $294.18. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.89.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

