ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $535.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $495.00 to $535.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $526.48.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $470.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 294.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $522.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $447.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.41.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

