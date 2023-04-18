Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Ring Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

Ring Energy stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $350.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.95. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ring Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy

In other news, CEO Paul D. Mckinney acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,730.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard E. Harris sold 77,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $136,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paul D. Mckinney acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,730.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ring Energy by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

