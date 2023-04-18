Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $225.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $193.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.61 and a beta of -0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.26. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $193.98. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. Prometheus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $1,328,880.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total value of $87,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951,320 shares of company stock valued at $109,339,563 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

