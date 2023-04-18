Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Mizuho

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCOR. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $53.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 39.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $136,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $288,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,535,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,306,357.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,338,086 in the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after buying an additional 1,525,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after buying an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

