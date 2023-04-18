PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PHX Minerals from $5.60 to $5.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered PHX Minerals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.47.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Stock Down 0.7 %

PHX stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 30.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.