Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $85.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRFT. National Alliance Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $70.19 on Monday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $113.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Insider Activity

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 322.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Perficient by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.