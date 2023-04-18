PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $34.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.94. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 34.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 71,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $2,283,286.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,097.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 71,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $2,283,286.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,097.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 587,209 shares of company stock valued at $17,517,592 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

