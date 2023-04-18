Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Now Covered by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Opthea from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Opthea in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Opthea from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.
Opthea Stock Performance
NASDAQ OPT opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. Opthea has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $8.50.
Opthea Company Profile
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
