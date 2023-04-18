Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 6,655 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.53 and its 200 day moving average is $171.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,743.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $33,641,330. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

