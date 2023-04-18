Milestone Advisory Partners Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Milestone Advisory Partners lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 44,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 146,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,011,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Apple Stock Up 0.0 %

Apple stock opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

