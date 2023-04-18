Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.89.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $288.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

