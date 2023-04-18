Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,133 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $71,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 105,725 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.89.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $288.80 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.