Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Increased by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,783 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,514,665,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,345,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,396,477,000 after purchasing an additional 215,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.89.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $288.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.51 and its 200-day moving average is $250.01. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

