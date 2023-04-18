Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Downgraded to Neutral at New Street Research

New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $220.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.66.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $218.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.79. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

