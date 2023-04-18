Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Guggenheim

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRUS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.89.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.75. Merus has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. On average, analysts expect that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 278.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

