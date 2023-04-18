Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given New $48.00 Price Target at SVB Securities

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by SVB Securities from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.89.

Merus Stock Performance

Merus stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. Merus has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative net margin of 315.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Merus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

