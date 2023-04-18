Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.89.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $23.94 on Monday. Merus has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 315.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

