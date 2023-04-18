Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $76.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynne Ward sold 11,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $772,835.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynne Ward sold 11,585 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $772,835.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

