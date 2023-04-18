Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $197.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $197.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $169.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.14. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.