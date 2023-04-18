Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.51

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.51 and traded as low as C$17.24. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$17.73, with a volume of 6,718 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Leon’s Furniture Announces Dividend

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

