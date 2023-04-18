Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.51

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.51 and traded as low as C$17.24. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$17.73, with a volume of 6,718 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
