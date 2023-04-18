JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $131.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.67.

Shares of JPM opened at $139.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average is $131.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

