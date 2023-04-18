Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JACK. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $88.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $93.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,949 shares of company stock worth $242,572. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,268,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 307,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

