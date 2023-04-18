Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $485.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $480.94.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $440.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $492.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $420.08 and its 200 day moving average is $405.69.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

