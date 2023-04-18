Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $25.50 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

