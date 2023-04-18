Hofer & Associates. Inc Has $973,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hofer & Associates. Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acas LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 85,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -383.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

