Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

HGV has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $45.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

See Also

