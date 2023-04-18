Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded to Hold at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HMY. HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.04.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

About Harmony Gold Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543,611 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,335,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,624,626 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.