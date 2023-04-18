Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded to Hold at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HMY. HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.04.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
