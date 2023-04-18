Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by Investec to Hold

Investec downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Gold Fields Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

