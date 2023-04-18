Girard Partners LTD. Has $12.08 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 26,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -383.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.