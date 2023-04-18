Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Mizuho

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.11.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $67.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.