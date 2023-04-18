Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Mizuho

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.11.
Fortinet Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $67.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
