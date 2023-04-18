FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

AMZN opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -383.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

