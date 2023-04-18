Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,291 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 105.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,788,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 878,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after purchasing an additional 738,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 2.4 %

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

APLE stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.