EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $48,027,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,058,000 after buying an additional 51,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.