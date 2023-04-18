El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance

ELPQF stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $6.19.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

