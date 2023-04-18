El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance
ELPQF stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $6.19.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
