e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ELF. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $90.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,226,645.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,084,962.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,195 shares of company stock worth $18,446,749. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $235,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 49.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 363,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 120,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

