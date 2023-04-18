Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $78.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DINGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.67.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:DIN opened at $66.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DINGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after buying an additional 128,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.