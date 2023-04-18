Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $78.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.67.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:DIN opened at $66.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after buying an additional 128,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.