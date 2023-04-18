Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $47.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $43.93 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

