Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $463.08.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $467.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.76. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $475.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

